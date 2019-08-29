Best Buy misses quarterly same-store sales estimates

Best Buy Co Inc reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, as the biggest U.S. consumer electronics retailer sold fewer video game consoles and other entertainment products.

REUTERS: Best Buy Co Inc reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, as the biggest U.S. consumer electronics retailer sold fewer video game consoles and other entertainment products.

Best Buy's overall same-store sales 1.6per cent in the second quarter ended Aug. 3. Analysts on average had expected a 2.15per cent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Revenue rose to US$9.54 billion from US$9.38 billion, a touch below expectations of US$9.56 billion.

The company also narrowed its full year sales forecast to a range of US$43.1 billion to US$43.6 billion, from a US$42.9 billion to US$43.9 billion range, citing planned further increases in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)