Best Buy quarterly same-store sales fall over 5per cent

Business

Best Buy quarterly same-store sales fall over 5per cent

Best Buy Co Inc reported a 5.3per cent fall in quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, as the electronics retailer had to close stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: People wait for purchases outside of a Best Buy store due to the outbreak of coronaviru
FILE PHOTO: People wait for purchases outside of a Best Buy store due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

Bookmark

REUTERS: Best Buy Co Inc reported a 5.3per cent fall in quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, as the electronics retailer had to close stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Best Buy's revenue fell to US$8.56 billion from US$9.14 billion, in the first quarter ended May 2. However, the company said domestic comparable online sales rose over 155per cent.

The company's net earnings fell to US$159 million, or 61 cents per share, from US$265 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 55 cents per share.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark