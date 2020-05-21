Best Buy quarterly same-store sales fall over 5per cent
Best Buy Co Inc reported a 5.3per cent fall in quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, as the electronics retailer had to close stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Best Buy's revenue fell to US$8.56 billion from US$9.14 billion, in the first quarter ended May 2. However, the company said domestic comparable online sales rose over 155per cent.
The company's net earnings fell to US$159 million, or 61 cents per share, from US$265 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 55 cents per share.
