Best Buy revenue, profit beat estimates as online sales surge

REUTERS: Best Buy Co Inc's quarterly revenue and profit topped analysts' estimates on Thursday (May 21) due to a surge in online sales of electronics needed for consumers to work from home.

The electronics retailer was forced to shutter stores across the country for weeks to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, but outlets continued to provide curbside delivery for online sales that surged over 155 per cent on a comparable basis in the United States.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lockdowns fuelled demand for monitors, printers and other work-from-home equipment, as well as gaming-related products.

Best Buy's overall revenue fell 6.3 per cent to US$8.56 billion in the first quarter ended May 2, but beat analysts' expectations of US$8.16 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Quarterly same-store sales fell 5.3 per cent.

The company's net earnings fell to US$159 million, or 61 cents per share, from US$265 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 67 cents per share in the first quarter, more than analysts' average estimate of 44 cents per share.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company maintained its quarterly cash dividend of 55 cents per share.