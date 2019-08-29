Best Buy's annual sales outlook misses estimates as tariffs loom

Best Buy Co Inc forecast annual same-store sales below analysts' estimates on Thursday, citing new U.S. tariffs set to be imposed on Chinese imports, such as phones, video game consoles and other electronics.

REUTERS: Best Buy Co Inc forecast annual same-store sales below analysts' estimates on Thursday, citing new U.S. tariffs set to be imposed on Chinese imports, such as phones, video game consoles and other electronics.

Best Buy's shares, which have lost about 10per cent of their value so far this month, fell 5.4per cent to US$65.30 in pre-market trade as consumer electronics retailer also flagged concerns over uncertainty related consumer buying behavior in the second half of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company narrowed its full-year same-store sales forecast to a rise of 0.7per cent to 1.7per cent, from 0.5per cent to 2.5per cent. Analysts had expected a 2per cent increase.

President Donald Trump last week said U.S. tariffs on US$250 billion worth of Chinese imports would rise to 30per cent from the current 25per cent beginning Oct. 1.

While Best Buy has said those tariffs only affect about 7per cent of it's cost of goods sold, a planned 15per cent levy on a further US$300 billion worth of Chinese goods, would hit most of Best Buy's best selling products, such as cell phones and laptops.

Trump announced the increase to 15per cent from 10per cent last Friday, with the first tranche on over US$125 billion of targeted goods including smart watches, Bluetooth headphones and flat panel TVs, set to go into effect on Sept. 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tariffs on the remainder of the US$300 billion list that includes cellphones, laptops, toys and clothing will kick in on Dec. 15, according to the U.S. Trade Representative's Office.

Best Buy's overall same-store sales rose 1.6per cent in the second quarter ended Aug. 3, missing analysts estimates of a 2.15per cent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose to US$9.54 billion from US$9.38 billion, a touch below expectations of US$9.56 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned US$1.08 per share in the second quarter, beating analysts' estimates of 99 cents per share.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)