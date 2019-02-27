Best Buy shares surge on upbeat profit view, robust holiday quarter

Best Buy Co Inc beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter same-store sales on Wednesday as the biggest U.S. consumer electronics retailer sold more wearable devices, gaming consoles and appliances during the holiday quarter.

Shares of the largest U.S. consumer electronics retailer surged 11 percent, also getting a boost from an 11 percent hike in its quarterly dividend and a plan to buy back US$3 billion of stock.

The retailer's quarterly results contrasted generally weak holiday season sales from other major U.S. retailers including Macy's, Kohl's and Target.

To tackle competition from Amazon.com Inc, Best Buy has been beefing up its website and app, while spending on services such as "Geek Squad", which provides general tech support and advice on setting up smart homes.

The move helped drive a 9.3 percent rise in domestic online revenue to US$2.96 billion in the fourth quarter on a comparable basis.

"Best Buy continues to generate increasing traction in its multi-channel quest, with both brick-and-mortar and online posting impressive performance for both Q4 and FYE 2018," Moody's analyst Charlie O'Shea said.

Best Buy's domestic comparable sales rose 3 percent in the three months ended Feb. 2, with growth across wearables, appliances, smart home and gaming, being partially offset by a decline in sales of mobile phones.

Analysts on average had expected domestic comparable sales to rise 2.03 percent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Best Buy also forecast fiscal 2020 adjusted profit of US$5.45 to US$5.65 per share, the mid-point of which was above analysts' expectations of US$5.49.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned US$2.72 per share. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of US$2.57.

Total revenue fell 3.7 percent to US$14.80 billion, as the year-ago quarter had an extra week, but still came above expectations of US$14.70 billion.

