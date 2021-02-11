Best Buy to lay off some store workers: WSJ

Best Buy Co Inc has notified employees that it will be cutting some jobs at its stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The electronics retailer did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

"Our workforce will need to evolve to meet the evolving needs of customers while providing more flexible opportunities for our people," the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/best-buy-to-lay-off-store-workers-11612992808#:~:text=Bestper cent20Buyper cent20Co.,whereper cent20moreper cent20shoppingper cent20happensper cent20online quoted a company spokesperson as saying.

Best Buy in April last year furloughed about 51,000 hourly employees as it closed stores due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

However, it brought workers back as its sales jumped on coronavirus-driven demand for home computer equipment and game consoles.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

