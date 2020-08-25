Best Buy warns of slowing sales after work-from-home boom

Best Buy Co Inc beat quarterly same-store sales estimates on Tuesday as online demand for computers and other electronic accessories needed to work from home surged for a second straight quarter.

REUTERS: Best Buy Co Inc warned on Tuesday of a slowdown in sales growth in the third quarter as it faced risks from unemployment, lower government stimulus and lockdown-hit global supply chains, sending the shares of the U.S. consumer electronics retailer down 4per cent.

Chief Financial Officer Matt Bilunas said sales would likely slow from the 20per cent growth that the company has seen due to a surge in online demand for computers and other electronic accessories from more people working from their homes.

U.S. retailers have benefited from the government's US$600 additional weekly checks for the unemployed, which ended on July 31, after which President Donald Trump issued an executive order to extend it at a reduced rate of US$400.

Companies are now preparing for a spending downturn if Congress does not pass a new stimulus package. More than a million Americans filed for jobless benefits, the last weekly U.S. jobs report showed, souring hopes of a quick recovery in a labor market crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the reported quarter, Best Buy's comparable sales rose 5.8per cent, beating analysts' average expectation of a 3.7per cent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Overall revenue rose nearly 4per cent to US$9.91 billion as U.S. online sales more than tripled and beat market expectation of US$9.71 billion.

However, its sales lagged that of big-box retailer Target Corp , which reported a 24per cent increase in comparable sales last week.

Best Buy's net earnings rose 81.5per cent to US$432 million in the quarter. Excluding one-time items, it earned US$1.71 per share, beating the average estimate of US$1.08 per share.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)