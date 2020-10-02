Betfair suspends betting on US election after Trump catches COVID-19

Betfair suspended betting on the outcome of the U.S. election on Friday, according to its website, after President Donald Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19.

Betting odds on Betfair had shown Democratic challenger Joe Biden's probability of winning at 60per cent on Wednesday after the first U.S. presidential debate. Biden's odds rose from 56per cent before the debate. Trump's fell to 40per cent.

