Betfair suspends betting on US election after Trump catches COVID-19

Business

Betfair suspends betting on US election after Trump catches COVID-19

Betfair suspended betting on the outcome of the U.S. election on Friday, according to its website, after President Donald Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19.

Betfair logo is seen behind a keyboard, gambling dice and chips in this illustration taken in Saraj
FILE PHOTO: Betfair logo is seen behind a keyboard, gambling dice and chips in this illustration taken in Sarajevo, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
(Updated: )

Bookmark

LONDON: Betfair suspended betting on the outcome of the U.S. election on Friday, according to its website, after President Donald Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19.

Betting odds on Betfair had shown Democratic challenger Joe Biden's probability of winning at 60per cent on Wednesday after the first U.S. presidential debate. Biden's odds rose from 56per cent before the debate. Trump's fell to 40per cent.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark