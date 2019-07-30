Beyond Meat beats quarterly revenue estimates, raises forecast

Beyond Meat Inc beat second-quarter revenue estimates and raised its full-year forecast on Monday, as the company's plant-based burgers and sausages saw booming demand with consumers looking to try meat alternatives.

FILE PHOTO: Products from Beyond Meat Inc, the vegan burger maker, are shown for sale at a market in Encinitas, California, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The company said it expects net revenue to rise over 170per cent to US$240 million in 2019, up from the prior US$210 million it had forecast just last month.

Net revenue rose to US$67.3 million, above Wall Street's estimate of US$52.71 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

