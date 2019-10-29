Beyond Meat beats revenue estimates, raises forecast

REUTERS: Beyond Meat Inc beat third-quarter revenue estimates and raised its full-year forecast on Monday, as the vegan burger maker earned more from new partnerships with restaurants looking to cash in on demand for plant-based proteins.

The California-based company said it expects full-year net revenue of US$265 million to US$275 million. The company had previously forecast net revenue to exceed US$240 million.

Net revenue rose 250 per cent to US$91.96 million in the three months ended Sep 28, above Wall Street's estimate of US$82.2 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

