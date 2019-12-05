Beyond Meat burgers to be sold at some Costco stores

Beyond Meat Inc said on Thursday that its plant-based burgers will be sold at some Costco Wholesale Corp stores in the United States.

FILE PHOTO: Staff member displays a burger with a Beyond Meat plant-based patty at VeggieWorld fai
FILE PHOTO: A staff member displays a burger with a Beyond Meat plant-based patty at VeggieWorld fair in Beijing, China November 8, 2019. . REUTERS/Jason Lee

The company said its popular Beyond Burgers will be sold in states including Texas, Florida and New York for US$14.99 per eight-patty pack.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

