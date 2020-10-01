Beyond Meat partners with supermarket Sainsbury to boost UK presence

Business

Beyond Meat partners with supermarket Sainsbury to boost UK presence

Beyond Meat said on Thursday it has rolled out its plant-based meat burger in 372 Sainsbury stores and 41 Gourmet Burger Kitchen restaurants, in a move to boost its presence in the United Kingdom.

FILE PHOTO: A woman sits next to a poster at the booth of plant-based food company Beyond Meat at V
FILE PHOTO: The booth of plant-based food company Beyond Meat at VeggieWorld fair in Beijing, China November 8, 2019. Picture taken November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Beyond Meat said on Thursday it has rolled out its plant-based meat burger in 372 Sainsbury stores and 41 Gourmet Burger Kitchen restaurants, in a move to boost its presence in the United Kingdom.

Demand for plant-based meat has grown as customers turn increasingly health conscious and concerned about the environmental impact of industrial animal farming.

"The UK continues to be a crucial part of Beyond Meat's long-term growth strategy in Europe," Chief Growth Officer Chuck Muth said.

The company earlier this year secured partnerships with UK-based Ocado , Holland & Barrett, and JD Wetherspoon .

Thursday's announcement comes days after the plant-based meat maker said its burger patties - made from peas, mung bean and rice to mimic the taste of a beef burger - will be available at more than 2,400 Walmart Inc stores.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark