Beyond Meat tops revenue estimates, stock offering hits shares

Beyond Meat Inc beat second-quarter revenue estimates and raised its full-year forecast on Monday, as the company's plant-based burgers and sausages saw booming demand with consumers looking to try meat alternatives.

The company's shares initially traded higher after the close of regular trading, but tumbled more 10per cent to US$199.21 when it said it will offer 3 million shares from selling stock holders and 250,000 from the company itself to raise funds to expand its manufacturing facilities that are being stretched by booming demand for its plant-based burgers and sausages.

Beyond Meat's shares have surged over 780per cent since the IPO in May as the company's meat alternatives have entered the menus of restaurants such as Carl's Jr and on shelves of grocers including Kroger Co .

Net revenue rose nearly four-fold to US$67.3 million in the three months ended June 29, above Wall Street's estimate of US$52.71 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company said it expects net revenue to rise over 170per cent to US$240 million in 2019, up from the prior US$210 million it had forecast just last month.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Lisa Shumaker)

