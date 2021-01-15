BHG Singapore to launch Raffles City concept store at former Robinsons space

SINGAPORE: A new concept store opening at the end of this month will take over two floors of retail space vacated by Robinsons at Raffles City Shopping Mall.

One Assembly, a “creative collaboration” with department store BHG, will feature beauty, fashion, home and living offerings at Level 1 and 2 of the mall, Raffles City and BHG Singapore said in a joint news release on Friday (Jan 15).

"Spread over two floors, the concept store in Raffles City presents the best of BHG Singapore’s brand repertoire and introduces well-loved familiar brands to shoppers of Raffles City."

It will also have two experiential spa cabins, which will allow shoppers to indulge, pamper and relax, it added.

Shoppers can also utilise cashless payments such as eCapitaVoucher, Hoolah and FavePay for seamless shopping. In addition, One Assembly is also looking to extend its store with selected products to be made available on CapitaLand’s digital platform ecapitamall.com in the future.

“This new start in the beginning of 2021 also signals hope and optimism of a better future, after a tough 2020," said BHG Singapore’s managing director Udai Kunzru.



The space was previously occupied by Robinsons department store, which closed its stores in December after 160 years in operation in Singapore.

The decision to exit the Singapore market was announced in October, and came amid changing retail buying patterns and weak demand made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robinsons' other former outlet, at The Hereen on Orchard Road, will be taken over by electronics retailer Courts.

