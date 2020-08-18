BHP full-year profit falls 4per cent on pandemic hit

REUTERS: BHP Group's annual profit dipped 4.3per cent on Tuesday, as disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed firm iron ore prices and signs of a rebound in demand from top consumer China.

Underlying profit attributable from continuing operations for the year ended June 30 fell to US$9.06 billion from US$9.47 billion a year earlier, missing estimates of US$9.42 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The world's biggest listed miner declared a final dividend of 55 cents per share, down from 78 cents a year earlier.

