BHP served with class action regarding Samarco dam failure

Global miner BHP said on Monday it has been served with a class action proceeding in the Federal Court of Australia in Victoria state regarding the 2015 Samarco dam failure in Brazil.

Mackenzie is silhouetted against a screen projecting the company&apos;s logo at a round table meeti
BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie is silhouetted against a screen projecting the company's logo at a round table meeting with journalists in Tokyo, Japan June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The miner intends to defend the claim, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

