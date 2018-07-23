BHP served with class action regarding Samarco dam failure
Global miner BHP said on Monday it has been served with a class action proceeding in the Federal Court of Australia in Victoria state regarding the 2015 Samarco dam failure in Brazil.
The miner intends to defend the claim, it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)