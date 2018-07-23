BHP served with class action regarding Samarco dam failure

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Global miner BHP said on Monday it has been served with a class action proceeding in the Federal Court of Australia in Victoria state regarding the 2015 Samarco dam failure in Brazil.

The miner intends to defend the claim, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)