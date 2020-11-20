Biden says Federal Reserve's interest rate policy has been 'positive'

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday said he supports the way the Federal Reserve has managed interest rate policy and that he has selected a person to run the Treasury Department.

"I think it's been positive so far," Biden said about the Fed's interest rate policies. He said he would reveal his choice for the Treasury Department after the Thanksgiving holiday.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chris Reese)