Biden says he does not think higher corporate taxes would harm US economy

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Monday defended his proposal to increase corporate taxes to help pay for a big ramp up in U.S. infrastructure spending, saying he is not at all worried the tax hike would harm the economy.

Speaking to reporters after arriving back in Washington after a weekend at the presidential Camp David retreat, Biden also said there was "no evidence" his proposed corporate tax increase would drive companies away from the United States.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Tim Ahmann)