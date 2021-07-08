Biden says he will know more on Thursday about Kaseya hack

U.S. President Joe Biden said he will know more on Thursday about the ransomware attack centered on Florida information technology firm Kaseya.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden said he will know more on Thursday about the ransomware attack centered on Florida information technology firm Kaseya.

Biden made the comment to reporters on Wednesday as he returned to the White House from a trip to Chicago. The president received a briefing by administration officials earlier on Wednesday about their efforts to combat ransomware.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Chris Reese)