Biden taps Chopra as consumer financial regulator, Gensler as SEC chairman - statement

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Gary Gensler to serve as the commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission and Federal Trade Commission member Rohit Chopra to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the campaign said in a statement on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Gensler testifies at a Senate Banking, Housi
FILE PHOTO: Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Gary Gensler testifies at a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jan Wolfe; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

