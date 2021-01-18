Biden to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office: CBC

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is planning to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline permit via executive action on his first day in office, CBC News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

REUTERS: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is planning to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline permit via executive action on his first day in office, CBC News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

A briefing note from the Biden transition team was widely circulated over the weekend after being shared by the incoming president's team with U.S. stakeholders, the Canadian broadcaster reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The words "Rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit" appeared on a list of executive actions likely scheduled for the first day of Biden's presidency on Wednesday, according to the report https://bit.ly/3nP4993.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)