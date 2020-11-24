Biden to pick ex-Fed chair Yellen for Treasury secretary: WSJ

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen to become the next Treasury secretary, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the decision.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen to become the next Treasury secretary, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the decision.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Advertisement