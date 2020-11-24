Biden to pick ex-Fed chair Yellen for Treasury secretary: WSJ

Business

Biden to pick ex-Fed chair Yellen for Treasury secretary: WSJ

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen to become the next Treasury secretary, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the decision.

FILE PHOTO: Yellen holds a news conference in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. outgoing Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds a news conference after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, U.S. December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen to become the next Treasury secretary, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the decision.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark