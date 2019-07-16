Big banks beat profit expectations but warning signs grow

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Three big U.S. banks reported strong earnings on Tuesday, even as warning signs emerged that the playing field is beginning to tilt against the financial industry.

While the biggest risk ahead is that lower interest rates will pressure banks' bottomlines in the coming months, the squeeze is already beginning.

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co both reported drops in net interest margins as they paid more for deposits. JPMorgan, the world's biggest bank, lowered its outlook for net interest income to "about US$57.5 billion" in 2019 from the US$58-plus billion it estimated in February.

On Monday, Citigroup similarly reported a decline in net interest margin.

Most bank stocks fell initially in early trading on Tuesday, before some recovered.

In late morning trading, shares of JPMorgan were up 1per cent at US$115.10; Goldman Sachs Group Inc - the least rate-sensitive of the three banks - climbed 1.3per cent to US$214.37, and Wells Fargo fell 1.7per cent to US$45.89.

“We’re not as dynamically correlated to rate changes," Goldman Sachs Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr told analysts, noting the bank holds fewer deposits "than the big commercial banks."

Trading volumes have dropped at large U.S. banks as a tit-for-tat tariff war between Beijing and Washington has kept investors on edge.

A flattening of the Treasury yield curve and rising bets for a U.S. interest rate cut have also challenged banks' ability to boost revenues.

Investors worry that if the U.S. Federal Reserve cuts interest rates in July, it could pressure margins at banks, which have benefited recently from higher rates. JPMorgan now expects as many as three rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Piepszak said.

STRONG CONSUMER BUSINESS

There was good news in the earnings reports as well. The consumer business remained buoyant, offsetting weakness in other areas. At JPMorgan Chase, average loans increased 2per cent on the back of an 8per cent rise in credit-card loans.

And even as investors have been concerned over the impact of the U.S.-China trade spat on global growth, JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon remained bullish about the economy. The bank's performance is often considered a bellwether for the health of the U.S. economy.

"We continue to see positive momentum with the U.S. consumer – healthy confidence levels, solid job creation and rising wages – which are reflected in our Consumer & Community Banking results," he said in a statement.

JPMorgan's net income surged 16per cent https://www.reuters.com/article/jpmorgan-results/jpmorgan-profit-rises-16-on-tax-gain-idUSL4N24H2J1 to US$9.65 billion as a tax gain and higher net interest income overshadowed lower activity on its trading desks. Excluding that tax gain, it earned US$2.59 per share. Net revenue rose 4per cent to US$29.57 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of US$2.51 per share and revenue of US$28.90 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The bank’s return on tangible common equity, a key profit measure for how well it uses shareholder money, rose to 20per cent, up from 19per cent in the first quarter and above the bank’s 17per cent target.

At Wells Fargo, meanwhile, net income applicable to common stock rose to US$5.85 billion https://www.reuters.com/article/us-wells-fargo-results/wells-fargo-posts-higher-profit-on-cost-controls-rise-in-loans-idUSKCN1UB1DP, or US$1.30 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$4.79 billion, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of US$1.15 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Wells Fargo has been leaning on cost cuts to stabilize its bottomline amid sluggish revenue in the wake of sales-practice scandals that spread to each of its primary business segments and claimed two chief executives.

Wells Fargo is also being squeezed by the changing interest-rate environment. Its net interest margin dropped 11 basis points to 2.82per cent in the most recent quarter. The bank reported non-interest expense of US$13.4 billion, down US$533 million from a year earlier, while total loans rose 0.6per cent to US$949.88 billion.

BRIGHT SPOT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc's fixed-income business suffered another disappointing quarter with net revenues falling by 13per cent, impacted by interest rate products and currencies.

Despite the better-than-expected performance, revenue still fell at three of its four major businesses, with the biggest declines in trading and investment management.

Equity trading was a bright spot https://www.reuters.com/article/us-goldman-sachs-results/goldman-sachs-profit-beats-estimates-boosted-by-strong-equities-trading-idUSKCN1UB1AU for Goldman as revenue increased by 6per cent, its second highest quarterly performance in four years. Goldman said clients were more active than the same period a year ago.

Institutional client revenue, which includes trading, slipped 3per cent, while investment banking revenue was down 9per cent. However, revenue from the bank's investing and lending business rose 16per cent, its highest quarterly performance in eight years.

Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr said Goldman had delivered a "pretty good quarter" with most business lines performing "a little better than expected".

The bank's net earnings applicable to common shareholders fell 6per cent to US$2.20 billion in the quarter. Earnings per share fell to US$5.81 from US$5.98 a year earlier. Total net revenue fell 2per cent to US$9.46 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of US$4.89 per share on revenue of US$8.83 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew and David Henry in New York and Sweta Singh and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Writing by Neal Templin; Editing by Bernadette Baum)