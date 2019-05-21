Big Deutsche Bank investors demand a succession plan for chairman Achleitner: sources

Some major investors in Deutsche Bank are demanding a succession plan for the lender's chairman, Paul Achleitner, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank&apos;s annual meeting in Frankfurt
FILE PHOTO: Deutsche Bank's Supervisory Board Chairman Paul Achleitner gestures as he addresses the audience during the bank's annual meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Achleitner, whose term expires in 2022, is coming under pressure just days ahead of the bank's annual general meeting.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment for the bank and on behalf of Achleitner.

Bloomberg reported earlier Tuesday on increasing investor discontent with Achleitner.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Source: Reuters

