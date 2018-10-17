Big US banks end third quarter on high note

Wall Street's top investment banks enjoyed a strong third quarter as strength in stock trading and equity underwriting added to the benefits from a strong U.S. economy and tax reforms.

REUTERS: Wall Street's top investment banks enjoyed a strong third quarter as strength in stock trading and equity underwriting added to the benefits from a strong U.S. economy and tax reforms.

On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley showed gains from investment banking and trading businesses that outstripped those of traditional rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc .

Advertisement

However, Goldman's equity trading and underwriting revenue was better than that of Morgan Stanley in a quarter marked by uncertainties in global financial markets stemming from an ongoing trade war between Beijing and Washington.

JPMorgan Chase & Co , the biggest U.S. bank, said on Friday its third-quarter profit jumped nearly 25 percent, with each of its four business units generating higher revenues.

Also on Friday, Citigroup Inc , the No. 3 U.S. bank by assets, reported a 12 percent rise in profit, driven mostly by lower taxes and cost savings, while Wells Fargo & Co , reported a strong quarterly profit on the back of healthy demand for auto, small business and personal loans.

Following is a snapshot of their earnings:

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Graphic: U.S. big banks third quarter earnings per share - https://tmsnrt.rs/2NOEYm8)

(Graphic: U.S. big banks third quarter trading revenue - https://tmsnrt.rs/2LfIl3N)

(Graphic: U.S. big banks third quarter loans - https://tmsnrt.rs/2OnGJug)

(Graphic: U.S. banks Q3 Investment banking revenue - https://tmsnrt.rs/2Oqggww)

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)