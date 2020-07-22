Bill Ackman's blank check company raises US$4 billion in US IPO

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd has raised US$4 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, the blank check company backed by billionaire investor Bill Ackman said on Wednesday.

Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital, speaks at the WSJ Digital Conference in Laguna Beach
FILE PHOTO: Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital, speaks at the Wall Street Journal Digital Conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The firm sold http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20200722:nBw9dglnRa 200 million units at US$20 each making it the largest ever IPO by a special purpose acquisition company.

