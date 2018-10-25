Bill Ackman's Pershing Square buys stake in Hilton

Activist investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has acquired a 3.7 percent stake in hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, the activist hedge fund said on Thursday.

REUTERS: Activist investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has acquired a 3.7 percent stake in hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, the activist hedge fund said on Thursday.

The fund said the 10.9 million Hilton shares represented about 13.9 percent of the net asset value of Pershing Square Holdings Ltd.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)