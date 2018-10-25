Bill Ackman's Pershing Square buys stake in Hilton

Business

Activist investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has acquired a 3.7 percent stake in hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, the activist hedge fund said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: William Ackman, founder and CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The fund said the 10.9 million Hilton shares represented about 13.9 percent of the net asset value of Pershing Square Holdings Ltd.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Source: Reuters

