Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates has stepped down from the company's board to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities including global health, education and tackling climate change, the company said on Friday.

REUTERS: Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates has stepped down from the company's board to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities including global health, education and tackling climate change, the company said on Friday.

Gates also stepped down from the board of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, where he has served since 2004.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)