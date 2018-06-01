Billionaire Bollore says Vivendi will keep its investments in Italy
Billionaire Vincent Bollore said on Friday that Vivendi , the media group he controls, will keep its investments in Italy, following several setbacks it had experienced in the country.
Vivendi recently lost control over the board of Telecom Italia , following a campaign by U.S. activist fund Elliott.
It is also the second-biggest shareholder of broadcasting group Mediaset , with which it had planned to form an alliance between their respective pay-TV groups. The two groups are in a legal dispute and the plans did not follow through.
"Italy is not a done deal yet," Bollore said at the annual general meeting of his eponymous conglomerate holding company.
"It's a deal that will eventually bear fruit," he added. "I continue to believe that what is going on there is interesting."
