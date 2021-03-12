Binance probed by CFTC over whether US residents made trades: Bloomberg News

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance Holdings Ltd is being probed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over concerns that it allowed Americans to make bets that violated U.S. rules, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The CFTC is investigating if the company, which isn't registered with the agency, permitted U.S. residents to trade derivatives that the regulator polices, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Binance has not been accused of misconduct and the probe may not lead to any enforcement action, the report added.

The company and the CFTC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Last year, CFTC filed a civil lawsuit to halt U.S. commodity derivatives business of BitMEX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

