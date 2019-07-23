Biogen profit rises 72per cent on multiple sclerosis therapy sales

Biogen Inc posted a 72per cent rise in quarterly profit and lifted its 2019 earnings forecast on Tuesday, boosted by higher sales of its top-selling multiple sclerosis therapy Tecfidera.

Shares of the company rose 5.4per cent to US$244.99 before the bell, as the U.S. biotechnology company raised its 2019 adjusted earnings forecast to between US$31.50 and US$32.30 per share from the prior range of US$28 to US$29.

Analysts were expecting earnings of US$29.70 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Tecfidera brought in US$1.15 billion in second-quarter sales, beating estimates of US$1.05 billion.

On the other hand, sales of spinal muscular atrophy treatment Spinraza, the company's most closely watched growth driver, came in at US$488 million, missing estimates of US$535.1 million.

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$1.49 billion, or US$7.85 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from US$866.6 million, or US$4.18 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/2LDqLL6)

Excluding items, Biogen earned US$9.15 per share.

Total revenue rose to US$3.62 billion from US$3.36 billion.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)