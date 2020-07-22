Biogen raises full-year profit view, quarter boosted by Tecfidera demand

Biogen Inc reported a 3.2per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, getting a lift from demand for its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.

REUTERS: Drugmaker Biogen Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday on better-than-expected sales of its multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera, and boosted its 2020 profit outlook.

Biogen, which named a new chief financial officer on Tuesday, now expects 2020 full-year adjusted profit to be between US$34 and US$36 per share, from its prior forecast of between US$31.50 to US$33.50 per share.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tecfidera brought in US$1.18 billion, ahead of Wall Street estimates of US$1.11 billion even as the drug faces increasing competition from newer treatments, including Roche Holding AG's Ocrevus.

In June, Biogen lost a patent dispute with Mylan NV over Tecfidera. The company plans to appeal, but analysts have said the ruling opens the threat of cheaper rivals in the United States.

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$1.54 billion, or US$9.59 per share, in the three months ended June 30 from US$1.49 billion, or US$7.85 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/3jE7NBM)

Excluding items, Biogen earned US$10.26 per share, above Refinitiv IBES estimates of US$8.03.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Total revenue rose to US$3.68 billion from US$3.62 billion.

(This story corrects paragraph 2 to say Biogen named new CFO, not CEO)

(Reporting by Trisha Roy and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Bernard Orr)