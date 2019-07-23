Bipartisan deal reached on budget, debt ceiling: Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Jul 22) that a bipartisan budget agreement has been reached that will boost federal spending and suspend the debt limit until after the next presidential election.

Trump tweeted that "a deal has been struck" with the White House and the top Democratic and Republican leaders in both chambers of Congress "on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling, with no poison pills" that could have derailed the legislation.

I am pleased to announce that a deal has been struck with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy - on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling, with no poison pills.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

The president billed the agreement as "a real compromise." But it was already facing resistance among conservative Republicans who oppose adding hundreds of billions of additional dollars to the US debt.

