Bipartisan US lawmakers urge FTC to press on with Facebook lawsuit
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers who are expert in antitrust urged the Federal Trade Commission on Friday to press on with its lawsuit against Facebook, according to a statement from the office of Senator Amy Klobuchar.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz)