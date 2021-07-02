Bipartisan US lawmakers urge FTC to press on with Facebook lawsuit

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers who are expert in antitrust urged the Federal Trade Commission on Friday to press on with its lawsuit against Facebook, according to a statement from the office of Senator Amy Klobuchar.

FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc&apos;s F8 developers conference
FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

Source: Reuters

