Bitcoin, ethereum plunge; crypto market cap losses nearly US$1 trillion

NEW YORK: Bitcoin and ethereum posted their largest one-day drop since March last year on Wednesday, with losses in the market capitalization for the entire cryptocurrency sector approaching US$1 trillion.

The sharp declines came after China banned financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.

Bitcoin dropped to US$30,066, the lowest since late January. It was last down 22per cent at US$33,502. The most popular cryptocurrency posted its largest one-day loss since March 2020.

Ethereum fell to as low as US$1,850, its weakest level since late January as well. It was last down 28per cent at US$2,439. Ethereum's one-day losses were the biggest since March last year.

