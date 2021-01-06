Bitcoin breaks above US$35,000 to touch new high

Bitcoin traded above US$35,000 for the first time in Asia on Wednesday, rising to a high of US$35,879 and extending a rally that has seen the digital currency rise more than 800per cent since mid-March.

Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin
FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken taken March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The world's most popular cryptocurrency crossed US$20,000 for the first time ever on Dec. 16.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

