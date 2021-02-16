Bitcoin breaks above US$50,000 for first time ever

Bitcoin rose above US$50,000 on Tuesday to a new record high, building on rally fuelled by signs that the world's biggest cryptocurrency is gaining acceptance amongst mainstream investors.

LONDON: Bitcoin rose above US$50,000 on Tuesday to a new record high, building on rally fuelled by signs that the world's biggest cryptocurrency is gaining acceptance amongst mainstream investors.

Bitcoin hit a new high of US$50,000, and was last up 3.9per cent at US$49,891. It has risen around 72per cent so far this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Sujata Rao)