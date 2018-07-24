Bitcoin breaks above US$8,300 to two-month peak

Bitcoin, the world's best-known cryptocurrency, shot past US$8,000 on Tuesday for the first time in two months on signs of growing institutional interest in virtual coins.

REUTERS: Bitcoin rose above US$8,300 on Tuesday to its highest level in two months, prompted by recent reports about impending approval in the United States for a cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund, which have helped bolster demand in recent sessions.

Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known virtual currency, was last up 6.33 percent at US$8,198.04 on Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

Ethereum, the No. 2 digital currency, climbed in step with bitcoin to its highest in five sessions. It was last up 4.79 percent at US$470.66 on Bitstamp.

(Reporting by Richard Leong in NEW YORK, Tom Finn and Tommy Wilkes in LONDON; Editing by Frances Kerry)