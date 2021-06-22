Bitcoin drops below US$30,000 for first time in five months

LONDON: Bitcoin fell below US$30,000 on Tuesday (Jun 22) for the first time in five months, hit by concerns over China's ongoing crackdown on the world's most popular cryptocurrency.

At about 12.30pm GMT (8.30pm, Singapore time), bitcoin sank 9 per cent to as low as US$29,624, attaining a level last seen in January, with analysts citing Chinese efforts to crack down on trading and mining operations.

"Concerns mount over China's ongoing clampdown and fears that widespread acceptance of bitcoin and other digital currencies will be delayed because of concerns about their environmental impact," said analyst Fawad Razaqzada at trading site ThinkMarkets.

Bitcoin also faces a green backlash because mining often uses electricity produced from fossil fuels, he noted.

China has broadened a crackdown on its massive cryptocurrency mining industry with a ban on mines in the key south-western province of Sichuan.

Chinese mines power nearly 80 per cent of the global trade in cryptocurrencies despite a domestic trading ban since 2017, but in recent months, several provinces have ordered mines to close as Beijing turns a sharp eye to the industry.

Authorities in Sichuan province ordered the closure of 26 mines last week, according to a notice widely circulated on Chinese social media and confirmed by a former bitcoin miner.

Sichuan is home to a large number of cryptocurrency mines, which require a colossal amount of energy supplied by the province's cheap and abundant hydropower.