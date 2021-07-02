Bitcoin drops over 5per cent to US$33,226.36

Bitcoin dropped 5.17per cent to US$33,226.36 on Thursday, losing US$1,810.87 from its previous close.

REUTERS: Bitcoin dropped 5.17per cent to US$33,226.36 on Thursday, losing US$1,810.87 from its previous close.

The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is down 48.8per cent from the year's high of US$64,895.22 hit on April 14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 7.28per cent to US$2,110.53 on Thursday, losing US$165.81 from its previous close.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)