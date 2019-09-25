Bitcoin drops to more than three-month low vs dollar, briefly trades below US$8,000

Bitcoin dropped roughly 15per cent against the U.S. dollar in late trading on Tuesday, hitting a 3-1/2-month low, with some analysts ascribing the weakness to investors' lukewarm reception to the launch of Bakkt's bitcoin futures on Monday.

Bakkt, a cryptocurrency platform affiliate of the New York Stock Exchange-owned Intercontinental Exchange Inc , listed the new Bakkt Bitcoin futures contracts on Monday. But volume was underwhelming, analysts said.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was last down 13.5per cent at US$8,377. Earlier, it hit US$7,998 , the lowest level since mid-June.

