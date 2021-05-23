Bitcoin falls 10per cent to US$33,747, ether down 14per cent

Bitcoin dipped 10per cent to US$33,747.21 at 1400 GMT (10 a.m. ET) on Sunday, losing US$3,753.33 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 48per cent from the year's high of US$64,895.22 on April 14.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 14per cent to US$1,973.96 on Sunday, losing US$322.35 from its previous close.

