Bitcoin falls 5.71per cent To US$35,210

REUTERS: Bitcoin dropped 5.71per cent to US$35,210 at 0600 GMT on Saturday, losing US$2,131.11 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 45.7per cent from its 2021 high of US$64,895.22 on April 14.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 2.54 per cent to US$2,293.26 on Saturday, losing US$59.84 from its previous close.

