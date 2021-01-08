Bitcoin falls 5per cent to US$37,507 on Bitstamp exchange
TOKYO: Bitcoin fell more than 5per cent on Friday, a day after topping US$40,000 for the first time.
The world's most popular digital currency fell as low as US$36,750 on Bitstamp exchange, after reaching an all-time high of US$40,402.46 in the previous session.
Rival cryptocurrency Ethereum sank more than 10per cent to as low as US$1,087.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Tom Hogue)