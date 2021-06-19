Bitcoin falls 7per cent to US$35,431.15

Business

Bitcoin falls 7per cent to US$35,431.15

Bitcoin dropped 7per cent to US$35,431.15 at 20:02 GMT on Friday, losing US$2,666.53 from its previous close.

FILE PHOTO: Illustration of Bitcoin
FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration

Bookmark

REUTERS: Bitcoin dropped 7per cent to US$35,431.15 at 20:02 GMT on Friday, losing US$2,666.53 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 45.4per cent from the year's high of US$64,895.22 on April 14.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dipped 8.66 per cent to US$2,165.68 on Friday, losing US$205.45 from its previous close.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark