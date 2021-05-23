Bitcoin falls 8.9per cent to US$34,156

23 May 2021 06:30PM (Updated: 23 May 2021 06:30PM )

Bitcoin fell by 8.9per cent to US$34,156 at 1000 GMT on Sunday, losing US$3,344.54 from its previous close.

REUTERS: Bitcoin fell by 8.9per cent to US$34,156 at 1000 GMT on Sunday, losing US$3,344.54 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 47.4per cent from this year's peak of US$64,895.22 on April 14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 11.5per cent to US$2,031.96 on Sunday, down US$264.35 from its previous close.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)