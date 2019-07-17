Bitcoin falls below US$10,000 after Facebook grilled on crypto plans

Bitcoin fell 8per cent on Tuesday, breaching US$10,000 for the first time in two weeks after U.S. lawmakers grilled Facebook on its cryptocurrency plans, as political and regulatory scrutiny of digital coins intensifies.

FILE PHOTO: A 3-D printed Facebook logo is seen on representations of the Bitcoin virtual currency in this illustration picture, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
The biggest cryptocurrency fell to US$9828.89 by around 1630 GMT after David Marcus, the company's top executive overseeing the planned Libra project, answered questions from the Senate Banking Committee. Earlier in the day, bitcoin had lost around 3per cent.

Traders said the trigger for the selling was not immediately clear. During the testimony, a U.S. senator said Facebook was "delusional" to believe people will trust it with their money as the social media giant fights to get Washington onside for its planned Libra project, aimed for launch in 2020.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing Josephine Mason)

Source: Reuters

