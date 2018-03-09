Bitcoin falls to lowest level in three-and-a-half weeks

Bitcoin dropped below US$9,000 on Friday to its lowest level in 3-1/2 weeks on concerns about regulatory clamp down around the world following cases of large thefts of digital currencies.

NEW YORK: Bitcoin dropped below US$9,000 on Friday to its lowest level in 3-1/2 weeks on concerns about regulatory clamp down around the world following cases of large thefts of digital currencies.

At 8:24 a.m. (1324 GMT), the biggest and best-known virtual currency was last quoted down 4.19 percent at US$8,880.10 on Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)