Bitcoin gains 6 percent as it heads for best day since July

LONDON: Bitcoin bounced more than 6 percent on Wednesday, climbing above US$4,000 and heading for its biggest daily jump since July as it clawed back ground after recent heavy selling.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency was last as US$3,970.04 on the Bitstamp platform, after being mauled in a broad sell-off in cryptocurrencies over the last two weeks. It has lost more than 70 percent of its value this year.

