Bitcoin gets back above US$10,000 on Bitstamp, a more than two-week high

NEW YORK: Bitcoin rose above US$10,000 on Thursday for the first time in more than two weeks, as investors bought back the digital currency after having fallen 70 percent from its all-time peak hit around mid-December.

On the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp, bitcoin rose as high as US$10,095.82 and was last at US$10,060.26, up 6 percent on the day.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)